Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.6164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

