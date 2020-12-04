Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after purchasing an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

