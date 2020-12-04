Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MP opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $24.55.
MP Materials Company Profile
