Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

