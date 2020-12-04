Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,268 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.15% of Denny’s worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.10 million, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.