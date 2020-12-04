DD3 ACQUISITION CORP. II (DDMXU) Announces December 8th IPO

DD3 ACQUISITION CORP. II (DDMXU) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Tuesday, December 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $103.2 million.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

DD3 ACQUISITION CORP. II provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for target businesses in Mexico and Hispanic businesses in the United States. “.

DD3 ACQUISITION CORP. II was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Pedregal 24, 3rd Floor, Interior 300 Colonia Molino del Rey, Del. Miguel Hidalgo 11040 Mexico City, Mexico and can be reached via phone at +52 (55) 8647-0417.

