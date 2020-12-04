David A. Ranhoff Sells 17,600 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $2,493,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $148.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

