DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Update

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DTRK stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DATATRAK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.