CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 54.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,635.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

