Critical Comparison: Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Innovaro alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovaro and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $84.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Innovaro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovaro and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovaro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.63 $482.60 million $3.18 27.79

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Innovaro.

Volatility & Risk

Innovaro has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovaro and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovaro N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Innovaro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Innovaro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovaro Company Profile

Innovaro, Inc. provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs. It serves airlines, automobile, consulting, education, electrical, financial services, food/beverage, government, grocery, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, oil and gas, packaging, plumbing, restaurants, retail, telecommunications, and tobacco industries. The company was formerly known as UTEK Corporation and changed its name to Innovaro, Inc. in March 2010. Innovaro, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.