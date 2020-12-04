Credit Suisse Group Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.