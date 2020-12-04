Credit Suisse Group Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $94.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 172.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

