Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3i Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

