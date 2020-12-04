Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
TGOPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3i Group has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.
About 3i Group
3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.