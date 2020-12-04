Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACC. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.86.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $331.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.