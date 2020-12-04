CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CRA International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CRA International by 195.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

