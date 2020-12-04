Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of CVLG opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John A. Tweed acquired 54,768 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $777,157.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker acquired 36,300 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $495,858.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,568 shares of company stock worth $1,306,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.