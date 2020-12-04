Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Copa worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Copa by 132.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64,344 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copa by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

