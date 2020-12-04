Contrasting Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sensient Technologies and Laxai Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.90%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Laxai Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.35 $82.05 million $2.96 24.83 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Laxai Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

