Contrasting Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Information Services Group and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Services Group and Juhl Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.53 $3.34 million $0.16 18.31 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

