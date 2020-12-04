Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.40.

STZ stock opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $211.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

