Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.19 million, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

