Comparing International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) & AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

International Isotopes has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Isotopes and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes -4.69% -186.95% -2.80% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Isotopes and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75

AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.10, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of International Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Isotopes and AMETEK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $8.95 million 2.37 -$1.52 million N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.10 $861.30 million $4.19 27.31

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Summary

AMETEK beats International Isotopes on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot and pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides sodium iodide, cobalt-57, cesium-137, germaniumÂ-68, sodium-22, and barium-133 isotopes. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones, as well as offers transportation services. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

