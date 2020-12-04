Comparing dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get dELiA*s alerts:

This table compares dELiA*s and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $600.99 million 2.57 $35.67 million $0.62 35.48

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Volatility and Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for dELiA*s and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 11 7 1 2.47

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $21.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than dELiA*s.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 6.16% 26.98% 14.75%

Summary

Revolve Group beats dELiA*s on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for dELiA*s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dELiA*s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.