Comparing BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BlackRock alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BlackRock and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91 UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock currently has a consensus target price of $647.82, suggesting a potential downside of 9.45%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 29.83% 14.91% 3.11% UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $14.54 billion 7.50 $4.48 billion $28.48 25.12 UP Fintech $58.66 million 12.95 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.