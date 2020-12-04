Comparing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biomerica and Akers Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.65%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% Akers Biosciences -372.00% -87.42% -73.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Akers Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 11.74 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.04 Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 11.33 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Akers Biosciences.

Summary

Biomerica beats Akers Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc. focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.