Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE SID opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.