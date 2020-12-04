Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.
NYSE SID opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.03.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
