Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Lowered to $50.48 at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.48 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

