Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.