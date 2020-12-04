Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cloudflare stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -190.07 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,732,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,314,424 shares of company stock worth $76,130,783. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $677,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

