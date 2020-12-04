Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

