City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. City currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.38.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts predict that City will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in City in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.