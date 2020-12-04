Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

