Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,429 shares of company stock worth $47,169. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

