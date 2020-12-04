Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHMG. DA Davidson downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

CHMG stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

