Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

