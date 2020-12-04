Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Chemesis International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.