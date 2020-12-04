Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.65. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

