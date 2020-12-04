Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of CKPT opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.65. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.