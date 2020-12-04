Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.
CELH opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.50 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $37.36.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
