Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

CELH opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.50 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $37.36.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

