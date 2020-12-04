Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

