CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $129,528. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

