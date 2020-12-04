CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CB Financial Services worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $41,412.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,758 shares of company stock valued at $397,997. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

