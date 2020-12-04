Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.45.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 294.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

