Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 30,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total value of $7,443,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $170,706.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $227.92 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $252.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

