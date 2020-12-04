CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after buying an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,725 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

