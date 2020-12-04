Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 359,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.