CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.25.

NYSE:CACI opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 127,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

