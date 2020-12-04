Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cable One were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Cable One by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cable One by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,063.41 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,099.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,901.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,831.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,831.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,834 shares of company stock worth $5,389,101 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

