BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,025.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

