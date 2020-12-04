BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

