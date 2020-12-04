Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,784.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 21,875 shares of company stock worth $466,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.