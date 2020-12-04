Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,357,137 shares in the company, valued at $64,222,030.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $254,491.65.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yext by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yext by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yext by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yext by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

