BMO Capital Markets Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $395.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.96.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $348.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22. The company has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

